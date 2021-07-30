Hrithik Roshan Kiara Advani drops an amazing picture Together

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is very less active on social media. He shares pictures and videos related to his work with fans. Even Hrithik Roshan very rarely comments on the posts of other celebs, but a post by Hrithik Roshan has created a stir on social media. Some time ago Hrithik Roshan posted a picture of himself. Whose caption has turned people’s heads. Let us tell you about Hrithik Roshan’s post.

Not enough, but now it’s better What do you think @TheDeverakonda ? https://t.co/aFMc1fL8CQ pic.twitter.com/chDdi4LRHs — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 29, 2021

Hrithik Roshan’s post turned people’s heads

Actually, Hrithik Roshan has posted a picture of himself in a very cool look on his social media. In this photo, Hrithik is wearing a blue colored floral printed shirt with a stylish jacket and gray colored trousers. This look of Hrithik relates to the summer season. Fans praised Hrithik’s look after seeing the picture, but the actor’s caption turned everyone’s mind. Since then this post is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Also read- Hrithik Roshan was seen shouting at the employee standing at the gate of the hospital, the video is going viral

Kiara Advani shares picture with Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan tagged actress Kiara Advani in his caption and wrote, “Do you like this?” Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani have not worked together till date and neither have they been spotted hanging out together. The special thing is that Kiara has also posted a picture with Hrithik on her Twitter handle.

Sharing which he wrote that “Not that much, but now it is better what do you think?” Kiara has also tagged South actor Deverakonda on this post.

Also read- Hrithik Roshan was giving heart to Sussanne at the traffic signal, the biggest price he had to pay for getting divorced

Peoper editing nhi hui bro..shadow etc aa rha h — Mujeeb (@mujeeb11703919) July 29, 2021

U doing together a movie or a Photoshop session? 🙂 — αηяαנ gн (@manraj404) July 29, 2021

Fans are making funny comments on Kiara-Hrithik’s post

Fans are getting tremendous reaction on the pictures of Kiara and Hrithik Roshan. A user has edited Kiara’s post and posted a picture of Shahrukh Khan with Kiara and asked, ‘What do you think now?’ At the same time, a user asked that ‘You two have shot a photoshoot together that you are going to do a film?’

At the same time, a user has put a picture of actor Siddharth Malhotra with Kiara and said that ‘I think it looks perfect now. What do you think?’ Let us tell you that after the pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani surfaced, fans are speculating that Hrithik, Kiara, Vijay Deverakonda may together announce a big film soon.