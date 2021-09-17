Hrithik Roshan lives in a rented house: Fans put a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan Photo Actor reveals that he is living in a rented house
While fans were showering love on this picture, the eyes of one user got wet on the wall of Hrithik’s house. The user commented on the picture, ‘Look carefully at the dampness in Hrithik Roshan’s house.’
After reading this comment, Hrithik’s answer won the hearts of the fans. Hrithik wrote in response, ‘Currently the house is also rented. I’m leaving soon. After this, in another comment, Hrithik wrote, ‘If there is no moisture, how can it be fun to fix the moisture, brother?’
On this comment of Hrithik Roshan, fans are losing their minds and praising him loudly. Speaking of the commercial front, Hrithik appeared in the movie ‘War’ released in 2019. He is now working on his franchise film ‘Krrish 4’, which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.
