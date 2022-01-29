Hrithik Roshan on a dinner date with mystery girl? He was seen saving the girl from the camera! Hrithik Roshan on a dinner date with mystery girl? He was seen saving the girl from the camera!

Fans are constantly commenting

Fans are constantly commenting on social media. One user has written that .. ‘Who is that girl with Hrithik sir?’ While another guessed, “Who is that??!!!” Some curious fans also saw Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan in the background.

No statement has come out regarding this girl.

Significantly, no statement of any kind has come out from Hrithik Roshan regarding this girl but the market of rumors is completely hot. Let us tell you that superstar Hrithik Roshan is often a part of some news or the other.

workfront

On the workfront, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in action film ‘Vikram Vedha’, which is a remake of a popular Tamil film of the same name. It also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Apart from this, Hrithik also has ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone.

bang action

In this film, Hrithik Roshan will be seen with a lot of action and it is reported that Deepika Padukone is also going to be seen doing action in this film and she is taking training for it. How wonderful artist Hrithik Roshan is, it is not hidden from anyone and In the past too, he has done bang action in many great films.

with tiger shroff

Who does not remember War, Hrithik Roshan did a wonderful job in this film with Tiger Shroff. The pair was well liked. For now, watch this video shared by YogenShah.