Hrithik roshan photoshoot for dabboo ratnani calendar viral pics

New Delhi. Every year the celebs are eagerly waiting for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar and in this calendar every star gets a chance to give bold scenes. Which fans love to watch. Hrithik Roshan has made a lot of headlines in the recent photoshoot.

Hrithik Roshan, who rules the hearts of people, often wins the hearts of fans with his charm and handsome look in films. But now she has surprised everyone with hot pictures.

Hrithik Roshan has given many hot poses for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021, out of which his shirtless avatar is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This shirtless look of Hrithik Roshan was liked by the fans and his celeb friends also reacted. At present, the photo shoot of Hrithik Roshan by Dabboo Ratnani is becoming very viral.

Many celebs including Farah Khan and Kunal Kapoor have commented fiercely on this photo of the actor lying shirtless. Commenting on this picture of Hrithik, Farah Khan wrote that – ‘There is no doubt that you are called Greek God’.

Hrithik is in discussion about these films

Talking about Hrithik’s work front, he was seen in the film ‘War’ with Tiger Shroff in October 2019. These days he is in discussion about his next film ‘Krrish 4’. Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’.