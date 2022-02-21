Hrithik Roshan rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad meets his family over lunch photos goes viral over instagram

Photos of Saba Azad having fun at Hrithik Roshan’s house have surfaced. Saba has called it her best Sunday ever.

Hrithik Roshan’s friendship with mystery girl Saba Azad is becoming special. Recently, where both were spotted together in Mumbai, this time special pictures of Saba have come out from Hrithik Roshan’s house. Amidst the dating reports, Hrithik Roshan’s alleged girlfriend Saba Azad reached for lunch with his entire family. A picture from this time has been shared by Hrithik’s uncle and musician Rajesh Roshan through his Instagram.

In the photo, Hrithik can be seen with his uncle, mother Pinky Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina, niece Surnika and other family members. Everyone was seen lying on the sofa mattress in the living room and looking very happy with each other.

Sharing the photo, Rajesh Roshan captioned it, “Happiness is always around.. especially on Sundays, especially at lunch time.” Rajesh also shared a picture from his lunch – sambar, dosa and a lot of dishes served on banana leaves.

Reacting to his post, Hrithik commented, “Hahaha true uncle you are the funniest. Suranika commented, “Best Sunday, Best family, Best lunch!” Saba also commented on the post and wrote, “Best Sunday.”

Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumors when they were seen holding hands outside a restaurant in Mumbai in January. Neither have spoken about each other nor confirmed that they are dating.

Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 war. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. The two separated in 2014 and are still good friends. Sussanne recently showered love on Saba on Instagram Stories. Sussanne shared a glimpse of Saba performing on stage at an event in Mumbai. Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, “What a wonderful evening..! You are super cool & extremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.” Responding to the post, Saba wrote, “Thank you my Suzy, so glad you were there last night.”

For information, let us tell you that Saba is an actor and singer, who was last seen as ‘Pipsi’ in Sony Liv’s series ‘Rocket Boys’.