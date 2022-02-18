Hrithik Roshan sets an example on ‘World Random Act of Kindness Day’! Hrithik Roshan sets an example on ‘World Random Act of Kindness Day’!

Entertainment

15 seconds ago
By Filmibeat Desk

It is known that Hrithik Roshan has over the years used his social media platforms to spread joy and encouragement, foster talent and give us a healthy dose of entertainment and humour. The superstar set an example for many by donating blood on the occasion of ‘World Random Act of Kindness Day’ today in view of the acute shortage of blood in hospitals across the city.

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media platform to encourage people to do the same and also shared how blood donation is beneficial for the health of the donor. Superstar said,

“I was told that my blood type B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often miss it. Pledge to be part of the most important blood banks,” she wrote.

Thanks to @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute. Thanks to Dr. Rajesh Sawant, Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr. Pragya for impeccable care and professionalism.

P. S: Did you know that donating blood is actually good for the health of donors? Hrithik Roshan is a very big superstar and is currently busy with his great films. On the work front, he is going to be a part of Fighter.

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan sets an example on ‘World Random Act of Kindness Day’! Fans react on his post which is viral now.

Friday, February 18, 2022, 14:28 [IST]


