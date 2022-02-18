Hrithik Roshan sets an example on ‘World Random Act of Kindness Day’! Hrithik Roshan sets an example on ‘World Random Act of Kindness Day’!

News oi-Salman Khan

It is known that Hrithik Roshan has over the years used his social media platforms to spread joy and encouragement, foster talent and give us a healthy dose of entertainment and humour. The superstar set an example for many by donating blood on the occasion of ‘World Random Act of Kindness Day’ today in view of the acute shortage of blood in hospitals across the city.

Reaction- Akshay Kumar’s fans jumped after watching the trailer of Bachchan Pandey, said ‘The film is a superhit’!

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media platform to encourage people to do the same and also shared how blood donation is beneficial for the health of the donor. Superstar said,

“I was told that my blood type B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often miss it. Pledge to be part of the most important blood banks,” she wrote.

Thanks to @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute. Thanks to Dr. Rajesh Sawant, Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr. Pragya for impeccable care and professionalism.

P. S: Did you know that donating blood is actually good for the health of donors? Hrithik Roshan is a very big superstar and is currently busy with his great films. On the work front, he is going to be a part of Fighter.

‘Jodha Akbar’ completes 14 years – Hrithik Roshan said, ‘I will never forget the experience of shooting this film’

These big films locked for 2023 – from Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Deepika, Ranbir included in the list

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘mystery girl’ Saba Azad was in ‘live in relationship’ for 7 years? Know who that person is!

Box office report of films released on Diwali: Hrithik, Salman, Akshay Top 3- Aamir Khan gave flop

Saba Azad was the ‘mystery girl’ seen with Hrithik Roshan, reaction came on the question of dating!

‘Tiger’ and ‘Pathan’ will come together after Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’, Salman- Shah Rukh will have a blast!

Hrithik Roshan on a dinner date with mystery girl? He was seen saving the girl from the camera!

Unmatched 10 years of ‘Agneepath’ – Hrithik Roshan had a blast as the new Vijay Deenanath Chauhan!

After Shahrukh in Salman’s Tiger 3, Hrithik Roshan’s entry, tremendous action earned crores!

Hrithik Roshan also Corona positive with Ex Wife Sussanne Khan, quietly quarantined

’83’ becomes Ranveer Singh’s 6th 100 crore film – Huge clash with Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan

On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, ex-wife Sussanne Khan praises him, trolls say ‘regrets’

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Gauri Khan Birthday: Suhana Khan wishing Birthday to Mother Gauri Khan on Social Media with Romantic Picture of SRK | Suhana Khan wished her mother by sharing a romantic photo, wrote an emotional post Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan sets an example on ‘World Random Act of Kindness Day’! Fans react on his post which is viral now.

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 14:28 [IST]