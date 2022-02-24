Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan shared the first look of Vikram Vedha the actor was seen praising Saif Ali Khan like this

Hrithik Roshan has recently shared the first look of his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’ on social media, which is becoming very viral.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is in a lot of headlines these days for his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’. Actor Saif Ali Khan is also going to be seen with her in this film. At the same time, Hrithik has recently done the first look of the film on social media, which is being liked a lot.

Hrithik Roshan has posted this look on his Instagram handle. He has shared the photo of actor Saif Ali Khan, in which he can be seen wearing a white polo neck t-shirt with jeans. Let us tell you, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are going to be seen together in this remake of the film ‘Vikram Vedha’.

The actor wrote in the caption with his post ‘Vikram. #Vikramvedha Ps : Working with a great actor and a colleague I have admired over the years is going to be an experience I will cherish. can not wait! Vikram’.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor has also shared this look of her husband on her Instagram account, along with she wrote in the caption ‘Husband hotter than ever, can’t wait for this’.

The story of the film ‘Vikram Vedha’ is inspired from the folk tale of Vikram and Betal. The film depicts the story of an honest and tough police officer who sets out to locate and kill a gangster. This film was originally in Tamil language by R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

READ Also  A Thursday Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni's film is high on thrill and emotions | 'A Thursday' Movie Review: Yami Gautam is the surprise package of this thriller filled with thrill and emotions

At the same time, last month, Hrithik Roshan shared his look from the same film, which was well-liked by Madhavan. Commenting on this post, he wrote, ‘Now this is a “Vedha”, which I want to see…. Wow brother..this is epic’.

Apart from ‘Vikram Vedha’, Hrithik Roshan also has ‘Fighter’, in which Deepika Padukone is going to be seen with him. Along with this, he also has ‘War’ sequel and ‘Krrish 4’ in the pipeline. On the other hand, talking about Saif Ali Khan, he is going to work with actor Prabhas in the film ‘Adipurush’.


