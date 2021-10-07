Hrithik Roshan supported Aryan Khan, immediately Kangana Ranaut also said – ‘Mafia Pappu’

New Delhi: Aryan, son of Bollywood’s King Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan, is in a lot of headlines these days. Aryan Khan was caught in a raid conducted at a rave party in Mumbai and the matter is being investigated rapidly. Meanwhile, many Bollywood stars have come out in favor of Aryan Khan, including Hrithik Roshan. But after Hrithik’s support, Kangana has also become vocal.

Posted by Kangana

Aryan Khan is in the custody of NCB these days and at this time many celebs are constantly trying to console Aryan. Hrithik Roshan also came forward in this episode and he wrote a post on social media for Aryan Khan. Seeing the opportunity, Kangana also wrote a long post on Hrithik Roshan.

Mafia Pappu said to the supporter

Kangana Ranaut wrote in the post, ‘Now all the mafia Pappu is coming out in support of Aryan Khan. We make mistakes, it does not mean that we should tell him gracefully I hope this sentence will give direction to Aryan. At the same time, they will also have a feeling of their own doing. I hope he learns something from the actions that will be taken against him, that whenever he comes out of it, he comes out as a better person.

Said this thing for Aryan Khan

Kangana further wrote about Aryan Khan, ‘The good thing is when you do not gossip about that person, because he is already feeling bad. Worse situation arises when you call someone guilty, even though their crime has not been proved yet.

Hrithik Roshan supports Aryan

Let us tell you that Hrithik Roshan recently wrote a big post in favor of Aryan Khan. He wrote in this post- “My dear Aryan, life is a unique journey. It is wonderful because it is full of uncertainties. It is also wonderful because it gives you sudden jolts, but remember that God is merciful. He only gives troubles and challenges to strong people. You know that God chose you for this only so that you can learn to handle this pressure.’

Hrithik gave this message to Aryan

Hrithik Roshan further wrote- ‘I agree that you must be feeling this too. Anger, confusion and helplessness, all these are necessary to bring out the hero in you. Remember all these things will also burn the good things in you (kindness, love, compassion). You yourself burn in this penance, but up to a limit, mistakes, victories, success are all the same. All you have to do is understand what you have to take with you and what you have to throw out.

