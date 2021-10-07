Hrithik Roshan supports Aryan Khan, gives him life lesson | Big Bollywood actor came in support of Aryan Khan, instructed by writing a long note

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had raided a high profile rave party on Saturday, following which 8 people were detained. All these were interrogated till Sunday evening after which all the accused were arrested, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Bollywood celebs are constantly reacting to this case of Aryan. Many actors have so far stood in support of Aryan.

Hrithik gave a message to Aryan

Now Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has supported Aryan Khan. Hrithik has instructed Aryan Khan by writing a long post on his Instagram account. Hrithik has given a message to Aryan to face these situations firmly. This Instagram post of Hrithik will definitely impress Aryan. This post of Hrithik became viral as soon as it came on social media. People are constantly reacting to this.

Hrithik wrote a long post

Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of Aryan Khan and wrote, ‘My dear Aryan, life is a unique journey. It is wonderful because it is full of uncertainties. It is also wonderful because it gives you sudden jolts, but remember that God is merciful. He only gives troubles and challenges to strong people. You know that God chose you for this only so that you can learn to handle this pressure. I believe you must be feeling this too. Anger, confusion and helplessness, all these are necessary to bring out the hero in you. Remember all these things will also burn the good things in you (kindness, love, compassion). You yourself burn in this penance, but up to a limit, mistakes, victories, success are all the same. All you have to do is understand what you have to take with you and what you have to throw out.

Hrithik gave life lessons

Hrithik Roshan further wrote, ‘I have known you since childhood, whatever you experience, keep it with you. These are all gifts. Trust me, whenever you look at all these matters together, I promise you that you will understand. Keep calm, test things carefully. These moments will decide your tomorrow and your tomorrow will be very bright. However, for this you have to go through darkness. Trust the light coming from within you in life. I love you very much.’

Let me tell you, just like Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also supported Aryan on the previous day. Today the matter is to be heard again.

