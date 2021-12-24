Hrithik Roshan sweet birthday wish to Anil Kapoor, welcomes him on Team Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone | Hrithik Roshan congratulates Anil Kapoor on his birthday, along with a big announcement – ​​will be seen together on the big screen in 2023

anil kapoor movies

Apart from Fighter, Anil Kapoor’s upcoming films include Jug Jug Jio, in which he will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara and Neetu Kapoor… and Animal, in which he will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

big budget action movie

Talking about Fighter, it will be a big budget action film. This will be the debut film of Siddharth Anand’s production MARFLIX. Hrithik has previously given superhit films like Bang Bang and War with Siddharth.

better than war

Hrithik Roshan on working with Sidharth on Fighter said, “It’s very exciting, because I feel like being back on a set where Sid (Siddharth Anand) has shown me in a better form in War and this The talk made me overcome this anxiety, that is because good has been done, now it has to be improved.

First aerial action franchise

Hrithik Roshan will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time in Fighter India’s first aerial action franchise ‘Fighter’. Obviously the fans are very excited about this film. The film will release in 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day.