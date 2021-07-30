Hrithik Roshan takes Kiara Advani’s approval, what’s cooking between them?| Hritik Roshan gets approval from Kiara Advani, leaves fans baffled; What’s cooking between the two?

New Delhi: A Twitter post by Hrithik Roshan, who is included in the list of handsome actors of Bollywood, has created panic among the fans. He has recently shared a photo and has tagged an actress in that photo and after this tagging, the fans are immersed in thinking that what is cooking khichdi.

Hrithik tagged Kiara

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a picture on Twitter. In this picture, the actor is seen carrying slim fit trousers, printed blue shirt and a stylish jacket along with it. While sharing this picture, he has tagged actress Kiara Advani and asked, ‘Hey Kiara Advani, does it look good?’ You can see this tweet of Hrithik Roshan here.

hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough? pic.twitter.com/lBo6uZdqKA — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 29, 2021

Kiara tagged Vijay Deverakonda

Fans were still scratching their heads about why Hrithik Roshan has asked Kiara Advani this question that the actress shared another picture with him. Along with this, the actress also tagged South Superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The actress wrote, ‘Not that good, how to do it better. What do you think Vijay Deverakonda?

Not enough, but now it’s better What do you think @TheDeverakonda https://t.co/aFMc1fL8CQ pic.twitter.com/chDdi4LRHs — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 29, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda tagged Samantha

After these tweets of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, there was panic among the fans of these stars. Fans of both the stars have started speculating about the announcement of their upcoming film. From these tweets of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, it seems that both of them are going to have a big blast with South film star Vijay Deverkonda. Meanwhile, this question of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani was answered by film star Vijay Deverakonda with full swag. He wrote, ‘Excellent, but still not enough. It needs some roughness. Samantha Akkineni, do you think the same.

Beautiful but not enough, it just needs some Rowdiness. There, set! Do you approve @samanthaprabhu2 https://t.co/GcEQjtmhpx pic.twitter.com/DS0tQ8OUl5 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 29, 2021

Samantha tagged Dulqueror

Samantha Akkineni also shared a photo and replied, ‘No it is not enough’, but I know who can make it better. Dulquer Do you think this will work?

Hahaha. No. Not enough. But I know how to make it better! @dulQuer do you think this will do? https://t.co/6W8yUVarrc pic.twitter.com/CPI9bOUFRn — S (@samanthaprabhu2) July 29, 2021

Dulquer answered everyone’s questions

With the last tweet, Dalqueer posted that I know what it takes to make the most of it. But in the midst of all this, the fans of Hrithik Roshan are searching for the link of War 2, Vikram Vedha and Krish 4 from these tweets.

I know what it needs to make it MORE than enough! @myntra You obviously agree. https://t.co/uA7yPdJdXA pic.twitter.com/sXIPZefTY2 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 29, 2021

