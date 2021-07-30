Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan takes Kiara Advani’s approval, what’s cooking between them?| Hritik Roshan gets approval from Kiara Advani, leaves fans baffled; What’s cooking between the two?

20 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Hrithik Roshan takes Kiara Advani’s approval, what’s cooking between them?| Hritik Roshan gets approval from Kiara Advani, leaves fans baffled; What’s cooking between the two?
Written by admin
Hrithik Roshan takes Kiara Advani’s approval, what’s cooking between them?| Hritik Roshan gets approval from Kiara Advani, leaves fans baffled; What’s cooking between the two?

Hrithik Roshan takes Kiara Advani’s approval, what’s cooking between them?| Hritik Roshan gets approval from Kiara Advani, leaves fans baffled; What’s cooking between the two?

New Delhi: A Twitter post by Hrithik Roshan, who is included in the list of handsome actors of Bollywood, has created panic among the fans. He has recently shared a photo and has tagged an actress in that photo and after this tagging, the fans are immersed in thinking that what is cooking khichdi.

Hrithik tagged Kiara

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a picture on Twitter. In this picture, the actor is seen carrying slim fit trousers, printed blue shirt and a stylish jacket along with it. While sharing this picture, he has tagged actress Kiara Advani and asked, ‘Hey Kiara Advani, does it look good?’ You can see this tweet of Hrithik Roshan here.

Kiara tagged Vijay Deverakonda

Fans were still scratching their heads about why Hrithik Roshan has asked Kiara Advani this question that the actress shared another picture with him. Along with this, the actress also tagged South Superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The actress wrote, ‘Not that good, how to do it better. What do you think Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda tagged Samantha

After these tweets of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, there was panic among the fans of these stars. Fans of both the stars have started speculating about the announcement of their upcoming film. From these tweets of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, it seems that both of them are going to have a big blast with South film star Vijay Deverkonda. Meanwhile, this question of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani was answered by film star Vijay Deverakonda with full swag. He wrote, ‘Excellent, but still not enough. It needs some roughness. Samantha Akkineni, do you think the same.

Samantha tagged Dulqueror

Samantha Akkineni also shared a photo and replied, ‘No it is not enough’, but I know who can make it better. Dulquer Do you think this will work?

Dulquer answered everyone’s questions

With the last tweet, Dalqueer posted that I know what it takes to make the most of it. But in the midst of all this, the fans of Hrithik Roshan are searching for the link of War 2, Vikram Vedha and Krish 4 from these tweets.

Also read: Victim narrated a painful story, said – forced physical relationship, Jewel Vashisht kept shooting

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to

} else { $.getScript('https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js'); } //$(twit).addClass('tfmargin'); } if(insta>0){ $('.content > .left-block:last').after(instagram_script); //$(insta).addClass('tfmargin'); window.instgrm.Embeds.process(); } }, 1500); } }); /*$("#loadmore").click(function(){ x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); var url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); disqus_identifier="ZNH" + x; disqus_url = url; handle.autopager('load'); history.pushState('' ,'', url); setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000); });*/

/*$("button[id^='mf']").live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { console.log("Main id: " + $(this).attr('id')); }*/

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Hrithik #Roshan #takes #Kiara #Advanis #approval #whats #cooking #Hritik #Roshan #approval #Kiara #Advani #leaves #fans #baffled #Whats #cooking

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment