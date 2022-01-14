Hrithik Roshan tested positive for Corona virus after his ex wife Suzanne Khan | Along with Sussanne Khan, her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan was also corona positive

Information oi – Trisha Gaur

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, usually hang around collectively and win over followers. Only a few days in the past, Sussanne Khan grew to become corona positive and she or he gave this data on her social media account. Now if the studies are to be believed, then Hrithik Roshan also grew to become corona positive on the similar time.

Hrithik Roshan was instantly quarantined in his new home however he didn’t wish to give this information in entrance of everybody. Hrithik Roshan lately celebrated his birthday in solitude and the explanation for this was his corona positive.

If we speak about work, then Hrithik Roshan has began capturing for Vikram Vedha presently. Along with this, he has also accomplished a schedule of capturing for Deepika Padukone’s Fighter. On the private entrance, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan determined to be with their youngsters final yr through the lockdown.

After this resolution, Sussanne Khan shifted to Hrithik Roshan’s home alongside with Hrithik Roshan and their youngsters Rihaan and Hridaan Roshan. Your entire lockdown, all 4 hung out collectively.