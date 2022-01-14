Hrithik Roshan tested positive for Corona virus after his ex wife Suzanne Khan | Along with Sussanne Khan, her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan was also corona positive
Information
oi – Trisha Gaur
Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, usually hang around collectively and win over followers. Only a few days in the past, Sussanne Khan grew to become corona positive and she or he gave this data on her social media account. Now if the studies are to be believed, then Hrithik Roshan also grew to become corona positive on the similar time.
Hrithik Roshan was instantly quarantined in his new home however he didn’t wish to give this information in entrance of everybody. Hrithik Roshan lately celebrated his birthday in solitude and the explanation for this was his corona positive.
If we speak about work, then Hrithik Roshan has began capturing for Vikram Vedha presently. Along with this, he has also accomplished a schedule of capturing for Deepika Padukone’s Fighter. On the private entrance, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan determined to be with their youngsters final yr through the lockdown.
After this resolution, Sussanne Khan shifted to Hrithik Roshan’s home alongside with Hrithik Roshan and their youngsters Rihaan and Hridaan Roshan. Your entire lockdown, all 4 hung out collectively.
Corona positive from celebration
Speaking about Hrithik and Sussanne being corona positive, Sussanne Khan spent the New 12 months holidays with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. After this, on January 4, he attended his father Sanjay Khan’s celebration. Hrithik Roshan also attended this celebration and it’s believed that he received contaminated from right here.
Kareena received contaminated within the celebration itself
A couple of weeks again, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora also tested positive after attending a non-public celebration at Karan Johar’s home. Quickly after, each the heroines had quarantined themselves. As quickly because the quarantine was over, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had been as soon as once more seen partying with Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at Karisma Kapoor’s home, for which she was trolled rather a lot.
Arjun Kapoor was also positive
Not too long ago Arjun Kapoor was also corona positive. Along with him, his whole household was corona positive. Arjun had a cocktail party with Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. After which Riya and Karan had been positive. Aside from this, his sisters Khushi and Janhvi had been also corona positive.
Lata Mangeshkar in ICU
Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar has also change into corona positive regardless of taking each doses of the vaccine. Lata Mangeshkar is presently in ICU and is battling pneumonia. Giving data, her sister Asha Bhosle mentioned that she is recovering now.
Prem Chopra and his wife
Many superstar {couples} in Bollywood are corona positive and are isolating themselves. These embrace Prem Chopra and his wife, Arijit Singh and his wife, John Abraham and his wife. Everybody shared this information with duty on their social media in order that individuals who got here in touch with them might quarantine themselves.
Keep up to date with each information of the movie business and get film evaluations
Enable Notifications
You’ve got already subscribed
english abstract
Hrithik Roshan also turned corona positive alongside with his ex wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik was quietly quarantined in his new house.
Story first printed: Friday, January 14, 2022, 20:42 [IST]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.