Hrithik Roshan was seen dancing to the song Senorita at Farhan Akhtars wedding video went viral

18 seconds ago
A dance video of Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan has surfaced. This video is from during Farhan and Shibani.

Farhan Akhtar recently married his long time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Photos and videos of the wedding of both are dominated on social media. The actor’s marriage is in a lot of discussion these days. Meanwhile, an unseen video of their wedding has surfaced, which is being well-liked by the fans. In this viral video, Farhan Khan can be seen dancing fiercely with his close friend Hrithik Roshan.

This stunning dance video of Farhan Khan and Hrithik Roshan has been shared on one of their fan pages on Insta handle. In this video you can see that Hrithik and Farhan are doing a tremendous dance together on the famous song ‘Senorita’ from their film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. The jugalbandi fans of both are being liked a lot in the video.

In this video, where Hrithik is dancing with a lot of energy, while Farhan can be seen dancing blushingly. This dance video of both is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Also, fans are not tired of praising his dance by commenting.

Commenting on this video of Farhan Khan and Hrithik Roshan, one fan wrote ‘Aapne toh din banaya diya’, another wrote ‘I was waiting for this’. At the same time someone has written ‘Now there is a need to make Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2’.

Let us tell you, in the year 2011, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar were seen together in the film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. This film had rocked the box office. Abhay Deol was also seen with these two in the film.

Significantly, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen posing as a couple for the first time in the year 2018, when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. Since that time, this couple is seen openly expressing their love. Along with this, both have often been seen sharing photos together on social media.


