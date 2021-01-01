Hrithik Roshan znmd line is not his funny meme: Hrithik Roshan’s line spoken in ZNMD became a viral meme, see how people are using it – Hrithik Roshan znmd line turned into a happy meme on social media

It’s not easy to predict that the next big meme on Twitter will go viral. Bollywood scenes are often discussed and now a scene from Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster film ‘Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara’ is undergoing online meme treatment, in which Hrithik Roshan is seen.

In this picture, Arjun Saluja is seen in a baby blue shirt and sunglasses which was played by Hrithik. This is the famous fight scene in the movie when Road Tik and Farhan Akhtar are both on a road trip.



Hrithik gets angry

Something happens that Imran throws Farhan Arjun’s phone out of the car while he is busy in the call. It annoys Hrithik and he says, ‘It’s not funny.’

How did the old scene go viral?

Let me tell you, about 10 years later, the line went viral when Netflix shared a picture on its Instagram account and asked for a caption. Now social media users are using snapshots of the scene in different situations. People can’t stop smiling when they see this. You can also watch and enjoy: