Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, ex-wife Sussanne Khan praises him, trolls say ‘regrets’ Ex-wife Sussanne Khan praises Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Celebrity Hrithik Roshan is usually dominated on social media however at present is his birthday and that is the rationale why he’s in lots of dialogue. The celebrity has turned 48 at present however you can’t guess his age by taking a look at him. His followers from throughout the Bollywood business and throughout the globe are showering love and birthday needs for the actor together with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

On this event, Sussanne Khan shared a video of Hrithik with his youngsters and in an emotional publish known as him the ‘finest father’ and got here underneath the trolls’ goal. After this publish of Sussanne Khan, individuals are trolling her with many issues.

One consumer has written, “I do not perceive why such a very good actor and such a good-looking man left to come back. You’ll have regrets.

Considerably, Sussanne and Hrithik married in 2000 and received divorced in 2014. They introduced their separation in 2013 and took the web by storm. His followers have been heartbroken after listening to this information.

On the workfront, Hrithik Roshan is at the moment in information for Vikram Vedha remake and on the event of his birthday, his first look has come out from this movie. Other than this, there’s information that he will be part of Krrish 4 very quickly because the work on its script goes on.

