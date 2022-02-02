Hrithik Roshan’s ‘mystery girl’ Saba Azad was in ‘live in relationship’ for 7 years with Imaad? Hrithik Roshan’s ‘mystery girl’ Saba Azad was in ‘live in relationship’ for 7 years?

in live-in relationship by 2020

Both Imad and Saba have spent time in a live-in relationship from 7 years to 2020. There is also news that in 2020, both got separated due to personal reasons. ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Imad and Saba parted ways in 2020. At least they were together until 2020. And, yes, they were live-in till then.”

The news market is hot

Since then the market of news is hot and people are in shock. Hrithik Roshan completely wants to keep the secret about this relationship and he does not want anyone to know about their relationship.

Divorced from Sussanne Khan

This is the reason why nothing is being said on behalf of both the stars. For the first time since Hrithik Roshan got divorced from his wife Sussanne Khan, someone’s name is being associated with him.

Used to be in the headlines only about children

Prior to this, he used to be in the headlines only for his children. There have also been reports that Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne are once again thinking of living together. However, these proved to be only rumours.

workfront

Now what will be his next move with Saba, only time will tell. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is very busy with his film Fighter and in this film he will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone.