Hrithik Roshan’s open letter to Aryan Khan: Hrithik Roshan has written an open letter to Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan In the drug case: Hrithik Roshan has written an open letter to Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan, showering love on this lover

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB has arrested seven others, including Aryan Khan, in raids on the cruise. Many stars in Bollywood have come forward in support of Shah Rukh Khan and they are keeping their hearts open for him on social media. Now Hrithik Roshan has also posted something on Instagram, in which he says he has touched on things about Aryan.

Hrithik started this post with My Dear Aryan. In this post written for Aryan, Hrithik says, ‘Life is a strange journey. That’s nice, because it’s uncertain. This is very good because it also brings difficult situations for you, but God is merciful, because He puts difficult situations only in front of strong people. You know that you have made a choice so that you will feel the pressure to deal with it all. And I know you’re right now.





He further wrote, ‘Anger, confusion, helplessness are all things that will bring out the hero in you, but be careful because these things can burn your goodness, your compassion, your love too. Warm yourself up but to a certain extent, because mistakes, defeats, victories, successes are all the same, only you know which of these to keep with you and which to stay away from, but remember that all of these will make you better. Can.

Hrithik did not end his speech here. He has told some more good things to this dear person in the industry and has written, ‘I have known you since childhood and I know you even today when you grow up. Accept it and accept whatever experience you have. These are gifts for you. Trust me, when you look at all these things together you will understand that there was a meaning behind these things. Only if you stare into the monster’s eye and remain silent. These moments are shaping your tomorrow and a bright sun will shine tomorrow. But first you have to go through the darkness. Be calm, be patient and take care of yourself, believe in the light, it is always inside you, with you. Love you dude. ‘

Earlier, Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne had also posted in support of Aryan. Supporting Shah Rukh and Gauri, Suzanne wrote, “I don’t think it’s about Aryan Khan because he was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation can be seen as an example of how people in Bollywood hunt witchcraft. A good boy.I stand with Shah Rukh and Gauri.