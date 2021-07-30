Hritik Roshan Throwback Video Of Acting with Sridevi Gone Viral On Internet | Hritik Roshan did work with Sridevi in ​​childhood, you will not be able to believe watching the video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is a well-known actor in today’s time. People eagerly wait for his films. Today, he had shown a glimpse of the ability with which he shows his acting skills, in his childhood itself.

hrithik old video

Hrithik Roshan is a master in acting and dance since childhood. As a main lead actor, he started his career with the film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’. But before that he has also appeared as a child artist before. Hrithik Roshan has scattered his acting skills in the 1986 film ‘Bhagwan Dada’.

Had talent in acting since childhood

Some video clips of Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘Bhagwan Dada’ are going viral on social media, Hrithik looks quite cute in these videos. Looking at this old video, it seems that the actor’s appearance has not changed much.

Hrithik was seen with Sridevi

Hrithik Roshan can be seen in the viral video that he is brilliantly filming his scene with Sridevi. Apart from him, South’s superstar Rajinikanth, Sridevi and his father Rakesh Roshan worked in the film. Looking at the video of Hrithik Roshan, it can be said that he was a master in acting since childhood.

Hrithik movies

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s workfront, recently he announced his next film ‘Fighter’. In this film, his pair will be with Deepika Padukone. Siddharth Anand will direct the film. Apart from this, his ‘Chris-4’ is also in the lineup. There is also news that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the Hindi remake of the film ‘Vikram Vedha’. Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a cop in the film.

Also read- Tiger Shroff will be seen hurting the enemy in the next film, shared the video

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to