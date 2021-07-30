hritik roshan throwback video of acting with sridevi gone viral

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is recognized worldwide. He has a fan following in millions. His films are well liked. Till now he has worked in many superhit films. Apart from acting, Hrithik is known for his dance. With superb moves, he makes everyone crazy about him. The actor started his film career as a main lead with the film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’. But do you know that in childhood he had spread his acting skills.

These days a very old video of Hrithik Roshan is making headlines. Actually, Hrithik has appeared on the big screen as a child artist. He acted in the film ‘Bhagwan Dada’ released in the year 1986. The film had Sridevi, Rajinikanth and Rakesh Roshan in lead roles. Now a small clip of the film is going viral. In which there is a scene of Hrithik and Sridevi.

In this scene, Hrithik looks at Sridevi and says, “The word that comes out of my mouth definitely comes true. You will remain as an aunt.” He is looking very cute in the video. Seeing the video, it can be said that not much has changed on Hrithik Roshan’s face. Along with this, he had also scattered his acting skills. This video of him from the film is now becoming quite viral on social media.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s work front, his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ has been announced some time ago. He will be seen opposite actress Deepika Padukone in this film. This is the first time that the two will work together for the first time. In such a situation, the fans are quite excited for this film. Siddharth Anand will direct the film. Apart from this film, his film ‘Chris-4’ is also in discussion. Also, he can be seen in the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’. In this, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of police with him.