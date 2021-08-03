HSC Board results releasing today at 4 pm

New Delhi. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the 12th (HSC) results today i.e. on August 3, 2021.

The result will be released online at 4 pm on multiple websites. Students who had registered will be able to check their result online at mahresult.nic.in as well as other websites.

Where can you see the result

Maharashtra Board will release the results officially at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Students can check their result by logging in with their roll number.

Read More: If 25 districts of Maharashtra will be unlocked, then 11 will increase strictly

Apart from these websites, the college will be able to check the collective results online on the official website of the board, mahasscboard.in. The link to download the college wise result will be activated at 4 pm.

Education Minister thanked the teachers

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced the date and time. The Minister while sharing the date thanked all the teachers for ensuring that the result was prepared in less time.

Read More: Maharashtra School Reopening: 5947 schools from 8th to 12th opened in rural areas, 4,16,599 students arrived on the first day

Unsatisfied students can give offline exam

Let us tell you that this year Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 was canceled due to Corona epidemic. Instead the board has set a benchmark and on the basis of that the students are evaluated. Students who are not satisfied with this result will also get a chance to appear in the exam.

What is Valuation Policy

Since the exam was cancelled, the Maharashtra Board has carefully laid down some criteria for the evaluation of the students. As per the above criteria, 40 percent weightage will be given to Pre-Board, Half Yearly, Unit Test and Internal Assessment conducted in Class 12. The average marks out of the ‘best of three’ subjects in class 10 and the remaining 30 per cent will be taken from the final result of class 11. It is worth noting that last year the result of Maharashtra Board was 90.66 percent but this time it is expected that the result will be 100 percent.

Read More: People are tampering with the number plate to show domination in Mumbai

The board may share the offline exam information a few days after the release of the result. Please note that the result of the offline examination will be considered as the final result, whether it is less or more.