HSCL Recruitment 2021 Notification 20 Managerial Posts, Earn upto 2 Lakh

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Notification launched at hsclGadgetClock.com. Test utility course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Hindustan Steelworks Development Restricted (HSCL) has launched a recruitment to the put up of Common Supervisor, Deputy Common Supervisor and Extra Common Supervisor. candidates can apply to the posts by means of the prescribed format on or earlier than 14 July 2021.

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of on-line utility: 14 July 2021

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Common Supervisor – 7 Posts

Addl Common Supervisor – 7 Posts

Dy Common Supervisor – 5 Posts

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:

Common Supervisor (Civil) – Candidate will need to have a level in Engineering in a related self-discipline (Civil) with a minimal of 55% marks or equal, from a acknowledged College or Deemed College or Institute acknowledged by AICT.

Common Supervisor (Finance) – Value Administration Accountant (CMA) from the Institute of Value Accountants of India OR Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India OR Two years Full-Time MBA (Finance)/MMS (Finance) from a recognised College or Deemed College or Institute recognised by AICTE with minimal 55% Marks.

Addl Common Supervisor – Candidate will need to have a level in Engineering in a related self-discipline (Civil) with minimal 55% marks or equal, from a acknowledged College or Deemed College or Institute acknowledged by AICTE.

Dy Common Supervisor – Candidate will need to have a level in Engineering in a related self-discipline (Civil) with minimal 55% marks or equal, from a acknowledged College or Deemed College or Institute acknowledged by AICTE.

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Common Supervisor – 49 years

Addl Common Supervisor – 45 years

Dy Common Supervisor – 41 years

(There will probably be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Wage

Common Supervisor – Rs. 90,000-2,40,000/-

Addl Common Supervisor – Rs. 80,000-2,20,000/-

Dy Common Supervisor –Rs. 70,000-2,00,000/-

Supervisor – Rs. 60,000-1,80,000/-

The way to apply for HSCL Recruitment 2021
candidates can submit purposes by means of the web mode on or earlier than 14 July 2021. After submitting the web purposes, the candidates can take a printout of the appliance for future reference.