HSSC Constable Answer Key 2021 released know here How to check and rise objection at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Constable Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key for the women constable recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Women Constable Recruitment Exam can check their preliminary answer key on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The written examination for the recruitment of women constable was conducted on 18 September in evening shift and on 19 September in morning and evening shift.

Candidates can submit their objections from September 24, 2021 to September 26, 2021 at 5 PM. Thereafter, no objection will be entertained by the Commission. Candidates are advised to specify the advertisement number, category number, date of examination, set code, shift/session and question number to which the objection is raised along with the name of the post, otherwise the objection will not be considered.

The direct link to check HSSC Female Constable Answer Key is given below. Candidates can download HSSC Constable Answer Key for Evening and Morning Shift through the link.

How to check for HSSC answer key for the post of female constable (GD)

To check the answer key, candidates first visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link “Public Notices”, click on it.

Now click on the link “Answer Key for the post Female Constable”.

Now the answer key will appear in front of you.

How to raise objection regarding any answer

Candidates have to first visit the official website hssc.gov.in to raise objection.

There you have to click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Cat. No. 02 , Advt. No. 04/2020)”.

After that you will be able to register your objection.

Female Constable (GD) -19.09.2021 (Evening Shift):hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/publicnotice/71421-Answer%20key%20for%20S2CFES-S3_unlocked.pdf

Female Constable (GD) -19.09.2021 (Morning Shift):hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/publicnotice/59429-Shuffling%20pattern%20and%20Answer%20key%20(CFMS-S2)_unlocked.pdf

Female Constable (GD) -18.09.2021 (Evening Shift):hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/publicnotice/86440-Jumbling%20Index%20and%20Answer%20key%20for%20CFES-S1%20(20-9-2021)_unlocked.pdf

