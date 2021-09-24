HSSC: Police Commando Recruitment Admit Card released, here is the direct link to download

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card of HSSC Commando PST 2021. Candidates who have qualified in PMT can download HSSC Commando PST Admit Card online through official web site adv22021.hryssc.in. Here also the link to download Haryana Commando Admit Card is given. The Physical Screening Test (PST) for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing) is scheduled to be held from 28 September to 30 September 2021. Candidates need to run 2 KM in less than 7 minutes and 30 seconds (with RFID technology). The exam will be of 10 marks.

All those candidates who will qualify the Physical Screening Test (PST) will be eligible to appear in the Knowledge Test. The knowledge test will be of 60 marks only. The knowledge test will be of objective type in which 100 multiple choice questions will be asked. Each question will be of 0.60 marks. There will be 90 minutes for the exam. 0.6 marks will be given for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The medium of examination will be bilingual i.e. the exam will be in both Hindi and English languages.

HSSC had conducted the PET from 16 August to 12 September 2021. Online applications were invited for this from 14 June to 29 June 2021. A total of 520 male constables will be recruited through this recruitment.

On the homepage of the website, you will see the login button. Click on it. After clicking, a new page will open.

Here you have to process by entering your login ID.

Now you will be able to download your Haryana Police Commando Admit Card.

Now you can take a print out of it.

