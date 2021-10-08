HSSC Police Constable Result 2021 Released at hssc.gov.in, check here the direct link

Police Constable Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result of written examination for the post of Female Constable. The exam was held on 18 and 19 September 2021. HSSC Female Constable Exam Appeared Candidates Official Website hssc.gov.in You can download HSSC Result from here. The direct link to check HSSC Female Constable Result is given below for the convenience of the candidates.

Shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, will now appear for PST (Physical Screening Test). HSSC PST of selected candidates will be held from 11 October 2021 to 13 October 2021. Candidates can visit the Commission’s website i.e. from 08 October 2021. hssc.gov.in You can download the HSSC Result from here and report at the venue as per the schedule. For Physical Screening Test is mentioned in the admit card.

Candidates can download HSSC Constable Physical Admit Card from official website from 08 October 2021. Candidates are advised to bring two copies of the admit card in original (not to be photographed) at the time of PST.

How to Download HSSC Female Constable Result 2021

To check the result, first visit the official website of HSSC hssc.gov.in Go to On the homepage of the website, you will find the result section, click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. Here you will get ‘Result of Written examination (Knowledge Test) and notice to candidates for PST (Physical Screening Test) for the post of Female Constable (GD), Category No. 02’ link will be found, click on it.

After clicking, a PDF file will open in front of you.

In this file, the roll numbers of the selected candidates are given.