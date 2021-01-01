HSSC Recruitment 2021: apply online for Election Naib Tehsildar, Election Kanungo and other post at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar, Election Kanungo, Auto Diesel Mechanic, Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator, Inspector, Electrician, Junior Mechanic, Account Clerk, Store Keeper, Store Clerk, Turner Instructor, Fitter Instructor, Pharmacist etc. The last date of application for recruitment to the post has been extended.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HSSC Recruitment 2021 through the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) at hssc.gov.in on or before 16 September 2021. The last date for submission of application fee for these posts is 20 September 2021. No offline application form or downloaded application form copy will be accepted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

According to the notification released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), 6 posts of Election Naib Tehsildar, 21 of Election Kanungo, 112 posts of Work Supervisor, 39 posts of Auto Diesel Mechanic, 33 posts of Carpenter, 4 posts of Plumber, Receptionist-cum 9 Posts of Telephone Operator, 1 Post of Surveyor, 27 Posts of Painter, 23 Posts of Mason, 7 Posts of Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration), 2 Posts of Lift Operator, 2 Posts of Chargeman, 10 Posts of Chargeman (Electrical) 115 posts of Electrician, 7 posts of Machine Tool Operator, 11 Posts of Auto Electrician, 15 Posts of Store Keeper, 39 Posts of Fitter Heavy Machine, 12 Posts of Supervisor, 14 Posts of Workshop Machinery Operator, 14 Posts of Chargeman Heavy Plant , 32 posts of Inspector, 5 posts of Section Officer, 2 posts of Sub Station Generator Attendant, 4 posts of Electrician, 10 posts of Junior Mechanic, 11 posts of Account Clerk, 3 posts of Store Keeper and 6 posts of Store Clerk, among many For other posts you can apply online.

To apply for the post of Election Naib Tehsildar, candidate should have BA/B.Com or equivalent from a recognized university.

To apply for the post of Election Kanungo, one should have BA/B.Com or equivalent from a recognized university. For applying to the post of Work Supervisor, candidates should have Matriculation with Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matriculation and ITI. Selected candidates for the post of Election Naib Tehsildar will be given pay scale from Rs 35400 to Rs 112400. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates have to apply online by visiting the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) at hssc.gov.in.

