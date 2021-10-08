hssc Result: HSSC Constable Result 2021: Haryana HSSC Women Constable GD Result Announced, PST Ever Know? – Result of hssc female constable 2021 on hssc.gov.in, at pst admission card

Highlights HSSC Women Constable GD Exam Results Announced.

The recruitment test was held in September.

Women Constable GD PST is starting from 11th October.

HSSC Women Constable GD Removal 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of Haryana Police Women Constable Recruitment Examination 2021 (HSSC Women Constable Results 2021). Candidates appearing for the Police Constable Recruitment Examination from 16th August to 12th September can view the HSSC Constable Results by visiting the Commission’s official website hssc.gov.in.



Through this recruitment drive (HSSC GD Constable Recruitment 2020), a total of 1798 vacancies will be filled for the post of Women Constable. This includes 698 vacancies for Constable Women HAP Durga and 1100 vacancies for Constable Women GD. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for Physical Screening Test (PST).

HSSC Female Constable PST Date (HSSC Female Constable PST 2021)

The physical examination of the selected candidates will be conducted from 11 to 13 October 2021. Details of PST location and time will be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of HSSC for the latest updates.

Female Constable PST Admission? (HSSC Female Constable PST Admission Card)

The PST admission card of women candidates has been published on the official website, candidates can download their e-call letters with the help of login credentials.

Learn how to check HSSC Women Constable Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission (HSSC) at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘HSSC Women Constable Result 2021’.

Step 3: HSSC Female Constable GD Result will open on PDF screen.

Step 4: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Check the results of the female constable exam here

