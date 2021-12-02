hssc result: hssc constable result 2021: hssc constable commando wing result 2021 was announced on hssc.gov.in, direct link of government result is here

Highlights Haryana HSSC Constable Commando Wing Results Announced

More than 500 posts will be filled.

The scrutiny of documents will take place on December 9.

HSSC Constable Removal 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of Haryana Police Commando Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for this recruitment test can check their results by visiting the official website of the Commission hssc.gov.in. The results have been announced for a total of 520 vacancies for Haryana Police Commando Recruitment 2021.



Written examination for recruitment of Constable (Male) in Haryana Police Commando Wing was conducted on 14th November 2021. All the candidates who have passed this examination will have to appear for scrutiny of documents. The Commission has announced the results of the recruitment of HSSC constables on the basis of the objections received after the provisional reply. Candidates were given time to register objections from 18 to 20 November at 5.00 pm. Below is a link to how to check the results.

HSSC Constable Commando Wing Results 2021: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, in the results section, the result of the written test and instructions for the candidates for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing), Cat for scrutiny of documents. No. 01 ‘link.

Step 3: The list of selected candidates for scrutiny of documents will open.

Step 4: Find your roll number in this PDF list.

Spectrum 5: Download the PDF and fill out the scrutiny form.

HSSC Police Commando Scrutiny Document Date and Location

The scrutiny of documents will take place on December 9, 2021 at 9 am at Parade Ground Sector-5, Panchkula. Candidates are advised to be present at the specified time and place along with self-attested copies of all relevant original documents in the scrutiny form. The scrutiny form has been published on the official website with a link to the result.

Direct link to HSSC Constable Commando Wing Outcome

Official website link