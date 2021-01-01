HSSC SI recruitment Exam 2021 date released, know here when you can download Admit card, check syllabus and exam pattern

SI Recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC has released the notice for the exam date for Haryana Sub-Inspector or HSSC SI Exam 2021. As per the new notice, the HSSC SI 2021 exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector Male and Female will be held on 26th September 2021. The date and exam schedule is available at hssc.gov.in. Candidates may kindly note that the earlier exam date of 29th August was canceled by the commission. The new schedule is now released and the direct link for the same is given below. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from September 19, 2021.

Candidates will have to appear for a written test or knowledge test, which will have 80% weightage in the final selection. Candidates will have to answer 100 multiple choice questions and each question will be of 0.80 marks. There will be no negative marking and candidates will get 90 minutes for the same.

The paper will be in two languages, i.e. it will have questions in both English and Hindi. The questions will be from General Studies, General Science, Current Affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc. 10 questions will also be from basic knowledge about computer. The level of difficulty as prescribed by the Haryana Board of School Education will be of the standard for 10+2. The direct link to check the notification is https://hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/publicnotice/22114-Re%20Schedule.pdf.

Talking about the schedule, the exam for Sub Inspector Mail will be held on 26 September 2021 from 10:30 am to 12 noon. The reporting time for this is 8:30 am. There will be no entry in the exam hall after 9:30 am. The exam for Sub Inspector Female will also be held on 26 September 2021 from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM. The reporting time for this is 01:00 PM. There will be no entry in the exam hall after 02:00 PM. The application process for these posts started from 19th June 2021 and 2nd July 2021 was the last date of application.

