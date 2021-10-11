HTC’s new Vive Flow headset reportedly launches this week

HTC plans to release a new VR headset this week and is also working on its own Metaverse-like virtual world. Etiquette.

Let’s start with that new headset first. It’s reportedly a standalone VR headset called the Vive Flow and is intended to be a media consumption device “with access to some casual gaming.” Etiquette it is said. However, it will not ship with controllers and will be less powerful than the Oculus Quest 2, Etiquette Report. The Vive Flow will reportedly be announced at HTC’s October 14th event, which makes sense, as HTC is promoting the event with the tagline “Go with the Flow.”

The new Metaverse space is apparently called Viveport Verse. According to a site about the service (which was live until this article was published), you’ll be able to create your own 3D avatar and explore “a variety of events,” but also an “NFT showroom” in space and User-Generated Content “Available Soon.” However, you won’t need a VR device to get on the Vivepoint Verse; The website says it is available for desktop devices, laptops, mobile devices, tablets, And VR Headsets.

We have collected screenshots of the Viveport Versus website in the gallery below, in case HTC closes access to it.



grid view













It’s unclear how this new Viveport Verse location will differ from the enterprise-focused Vive Sync experience. It looks like the Viveport Verse could be a series of multiple virtual worlds, perhaps similar to Facebook’s Horizon Worlds, to work for Sync’s virtual meeting space.