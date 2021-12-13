htet exam: HTET 2021: How to prepare for last minute exam, your chances of success will increase – htet 2021 exam pattern and last minute exam preparation tips

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is conducted every year by Haryana Board of Secondary Education. The HTET 2021 exam will be held on 18th and 19th December 2021 in pen and paper format across the state. The HTET examination is being conducted for primary teachers of class 1 to 5, for TGT teachers of class 5 to 8 and for PGT teachers of class 8 and above. With just over a week to go before the exam, we will give you a brief overview on the last-minute preparations for the exam.



HTET Exam Pattern:



The HTET exam consists of 2 papers, Paper 1 (PRT) and Paper 2 (TGT and PGT).

Each paper consists of 150 questions of one mark each.

– This is offline mode exam (pen and paper mode).

There is no negative marking in this test.

– You will get 1 mark for each correct question.

– TGT, PGT and PRT exams have total questions and maximum marks are 150.

– The method of examination will be MCQ which are multiple choice questions

Paper-1 will ask questions from 5 subjects namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language (English and Hindi), General Studies, Mathematics, Environmental Studies.

Paper-2 will ask questions on child development and pedagogy, language (English and Hindi), general studies and selected specific subjects.

Prepare like this in a week (HTET exam preparation tips)



1. Pay special attention to repetition



There is very little time left to prepare for this exam, so focus on revision instead of reading the entire syllabus. Review with notes you have created so far. This will help you remember all your topics.

2. Stay away from stress



When preparing for the exam, keep in mind that if you have completed your preparation, you will definitely succeed, so do not take unnecessary stress. This has a negative effect on your health and mind and you will not be able to prepare yourself properly, which may affect your exams. Get a good night’s sleep and adopt a positive lifestyle.

3. Build with focus



Don’t let your mind wander elsewhere during the last days of exam preparation. Now there is very little time left for the exam, so do the right routine and study with full focus. After studying for a long time, take a break. This will allow you to focus more on the study.

4. Solve last year’s question paper



If you want to avoid any kind of confusion during the exam, solve the question paper of at least last 5 years. When solving the paper, follow the time limit and give the paper as per the exam. By doing this you will be able to identify your abilities and see what kind of questions you can ask in how much time. This will help you to correct your mistakes and increase your speed. With this, you can get high marks in the final exam.

5. Practice with mock tests



The best way to prepare for the exam is to take a mock test. So give one to two mock tests every day for the rest of the time. Problems can be solved in less time if this is solved. Also, you will get information about the entire pattern of the exam.

6. Come to the examination hall ahead of time



To avoid last minute crowds and harassment, candidates should arrive half an hour before the reporting time. There is no need to panic during exams. Don’t lose your confidence. Take care of all your important documents.

7. Keep calm and read the questions carefully



If you want to get good marks in this exam, remember to keep yourself completely calm while taking the exam. Don’t think too much about anything and read the question thoroughly with restraint, then mark the correct answer.