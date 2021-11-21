htet: HTET 2021 Online Form: Apply at home, find out when Haryana TET exam and admission card? – Haryana tet 2021 online form, find out how to apply and when the admission card will arrive

Highlights Haryana TET 2021 online application released.

The repair process will start from November 26.

The HTET exam will be held in December 2021.

HTET 2021 Online Form: If your dream is to get a job as a teacher in a government school, you need to pass the TET exam 2021. School Education Board Haryana (BSEH) has launched online application for Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the Board bseh.org.in on or before 25th November 2021. The HTET exam will be held on December 18 and 19. Here is how to apply at home and important information.



Online registration for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (Haryana TET 2021) has started from 15th November. Candidates who pass this examination can apply for Teacher Recruitment (Shikshak Bharati 2021) in Government Schools in the State for Class I to VIII. To pass HTET you need to get 60% or 90 marks. For the reserved category, it is necessary to get 55% or 82 marks.

Also read: UPTET Admission 2021: After downloading the UPTET Admission Card, keep these things in mind

Find Out When The Admission Card Will Be Issued (HTET Admission Card 2021 Kab)

Applications for Haryana TET 2021 will be accepted till November 25. Applicants will have the opportunity to amend the application from 26 to 28 November 2021. The Board will then upload the HTET Admission Card on their official website. Tickets can be issued on 08 December, 10 days before the exam.

How to apply for Haryana TET 2021: Here is an easy way

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board (BSEH) on haryanatet.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Register or Login’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the ‘Apply Now’ link here.

Step 4: Read all the instructions carefully and enter the required details.

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Your Haryana TET 2021 application will be submitted.

Step 8: Download a copy of the confirmation page and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Apply online from here

Also read: UPTET Admit Card Issued: If the website is down, download the UPTET Admit Card like this, these are the important instructions.

HTET 2021 notification

HTET Information 2021

Official website