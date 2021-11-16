htet Notification: HTET 2021: Haryana TET Notification Issued, Apply By 25th November, Find Out When HTET Exam Will Be Held – On htet 2021 Notification bseh.org.in
Highlights
- Haryana TET 2021 notification issued.
- Only 10 days period for online application.
- See the HTET 2021 exam date and how to apply here.
When is the HTET exam (when is the HTET exam)
Haryana HTET 2021 Exam Date will be held on 18th and 19th December. Candidates who have passed this examination apply for the job of teacher in government schools in the state for class 1 to 8. Candidates need to get 60% or 90 marks to pass the exam. For the reserved category 55% or 82 marks is required.
The process will start from November 26
An online window will be opened on November 26 to improve the application process. During this process candidates can correct their name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, photo identity proof Aadhaar number and subject selection (Level 2 and 3) etc. The link to the repair window will be active until November 28.
Eligibility for class 1 to 12 in government schools
Candidates who pass HTET’s Paper I will be eligible to teach from class 1 to 5 and those who have passed Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach from class 6 to 8. So those who have passed Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) can teach classes from 9th to 12th. Eligibility rules are the same for all three classes.
Haryana HTET 2021: Remember these important dates
Registration will start from 15th November 2021
The deadline to apply is November 25, 2021
Editing of applications from 26 to 28 November 2021
Downloading tickets on 8th December 2021
Haryana TET 2021 Exam Dates 18th and 19th December 2021
HTET 2021 notification
HTET Information 2021
Urgent notice
Apply online
Official website
