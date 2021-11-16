htet Notification: HTET 2021: Haryana TET Notification Issued, Apply By 25th November, Find Out When HTET Exam Will Be Held – On htet 2021 Notification bseh.org.in

Highlights Haryana TET 2021 notification issued.

Only 10 days period for online application.

See the HTET 2021 exam date and how to apply here.

HTET 2021 notification: Online application for Haryana TET 2021 has started. Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has issued the required notification for Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2021). Online registration for HTET has started from November 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the Board, bseh.org.in. The last date for submission of applications is November 25.



When is the HTET exam (when is the HTET exam)

Haryana HTET 2021 Exam Date will be held on 18th and 19th December. Candidates who have passed this examination apply for the job of teacher in government schools in the state for class 1 to 8. Candidates need to get 60% or 90 marks to pass the exam. For the reserved category 55% or 82 marks is required.

The process will start from November 26

An online window will be opened on November 26 to improve the application process. During this process candidates can correct their name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, photo identity proof Aadhaar number and subject selection (Level 2 and 3) etc. The link to the repair window will be active until November 28.

Eligibility for class 1 to 12 in government schools

Candidates who pass HTET’s Paper I will be eligible to teach from class 1 to 5 and those who have passed Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach from class 6 to 8. So those who have passed Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) can teach classes from 9th to 12th. Eligibility rules are the same for all three classes.

Haryana HTET 2021: Remember these important dates

Registration will start from 15th November 2021

The deadline to apply is November 25, 2021

Editing of applications from 26 to 28 November 2021

Downloading tickets on 8th December 2021

Haryana TET 2021 Exam Dates 18th and 19th December 2021

