htet Result 2021: HTET Result 2021: Haryana TET Result Announced on bseh.org.in, Also check the final answer key, find out how – htet Result 2021 announced on bseh.org.in, Government Result, Direct Link Here

Haryana HTET Result 2021 has been declared. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has published the results of Haryana TET 2021 on their official website, bseh.org.in. Candidates appearing for this exam (HTET 2021) in December 2021 can visit the official website to check HTET results with the help of their login credentials.Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. HTET result 2021 was declared for about 1.83 lakh candidates. HTET 2021 was held on December 18 and 19 for a period of 150 minutes. Applications were invited for the exam in November. Candidates can also check HTET 2021 Final Answer Key of Level I, II, III along with HTET Result.

How to check HTET results 2021: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: To check HTET results, first go to the official website bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘HTET Result – 2021’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter and submit your login details.

Step 4: Your Haryana HTET results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check results and download.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

This year, 1,83,000 candidates applied for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). Of these, about 13.7 per cent (2147 male candidates and 3,293 female candidates) were level-1 (PRT) candidates, 4.3 per cent (1327 male candidates and 2004 female candidates) were level-2 (TGT) and 14.52 to level-3 (TGT). PGT) Percentage (3633 male candidates and 6636 female candidates) candidates have passed Haryana TET examination.

HTET is a state qualifying examination for teachers in Haryana. Classes clearing the first paper of HTET will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5, while trained graduate teachers (TGT) will be eligible to teach classes up to 12th standard. Eligibility rules are the same for all three classes.

