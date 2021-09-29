Huawei case raises fears of ‘hostage diplomacy’ by China

WASHINGTON — Talks between the Justice Department and a top executive of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, spanned more than 12 months and two presidential administrations, and boiled down to a broader controversy: whether Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, would. Admit any wrongdoing.

Since her arrest in 2018, Ms Meng has refused to admit that she misled global banking group HSBC about Huawei’s dealings with Iran a decade earlier, even after her release from detention in Canada. The key was where she was out. bail on it two Luxurious house in Vancouver. In mid-September, as a Canadian judge was about to rule on whether she would be extradited to the United States, federal prosecutors told Ms. Meng’s lawyers they were ready to walk away from the settlement, and Ms. Meng, Ready to bring technical royalties to India. China, for testing in Brooklyn.

Then there was a breakthrough: On September 19, after a new attorney entered the case on her behalf, she agreed to a “statement of facts” that the Justice Department believed was her case against Huawei. The ongoing case would be valuable — a company that for years has been in the cross hairs of the Justice Department and US national security agencies.

Five days later, Ms. Meng was on the plane back to China to welcome a hero. Two Canadians, held hostage on essentially trumped-up charges, were on their way back to Canada with two young Americans who were denied exit from China for three years because of a case involving their father, sought by Chinese authorities. was done.