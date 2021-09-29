Huawei case raises fears of ‘hostage diplomacy’ by China
WASHINGTON — Talks between the Justice Department and a top executive of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, spanned more than 12 months and two presidential administrations, and boiled down to a broader controversy: whether Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, would. Admit any wrongdoing.
Since her arrest in 2018, Ms Meng has refused to admit that she misled global banking group HSBC about Huawei’s dealings with Iran a decade earlier, even after her release from detention in Canada. The key was where she was out. bail on it two Luxurious house in Vancouver. In mid-September, as a Canadian judge was about to rule on whether she would be extradited to the United States, federal prosecutors told Ms. Meng’s lawyers they were ready to walk away from the settlement, and Ms. Meng, Ready to bring technical royalties to India. China, for testing in Brooklyn.
Then there was a breakthrough: On September 19, after a new attorney entered the case on her behalf, she agreed to a “statement of facts” that the Justice Department believed was her case against Huawei. The ongoing case would be valuable — a company that for years has been in the cross hairs of the Justice Department and US national security agencies.
Five days later, Ms. Meng was on the plane back to China to welcome a hero. Two Canadians, held hostage on essentially trumped-up charges, were on their way back to Canada with two young Americans who were denied exit from China for three years because of a case involving their father, sought by Chinese authorities. was done.
The seemingly well-organized exchange – the details of which were confirmed by government officials, diplomats and others with knowledge of the legal matter – raised many questions. Was it the first sign of a hostile relationship between Washington and Beijing that has no precedent in modern history after their tumultuous relationship? Was it a face-saving victory for both sides, who withdrew their citizens, and the end of a stalemate in ties that most recently came last month in a call between President Biden and President Xi Jinping?
Or was it a breakthrough for China’s “hostage diplomacy,” to use a phrase that appears in a chargesheet sent Tuesday by Indiana Representative Jim Banks to Attorney General Merrick Garland?
“By letting her go without a slap on the wrist,” Mr. Banks wrote of Ms. Meng, “the United States is broadcasting to any potential criminals that we are not too serious about enforcing our sanctions laws. It’s a dream come true for Iran, Hamas, Russia, North Korea and all other entities that are under our sanctions.”
White House officials, from press secretary Jen Psaki to policymakers who are devising strategies to deal with the complexities of competition, control and cooperation with China, deny that there was any agreement – Or a change in China policy. “There is no link,” said Ms. Saki.
The Chinese told another story, with their press and social media flooded with stories portraying Ms Meng as the victim. In his telling, the allegations against him were retaliation for China’s efforts to wire the world with China-led 5G networks.
The near-simultaneous release of two Canadians and two Americans, some senior Washington officials believe, was designed to look like a political decision by the Biden administration — not to mention its opposition. That the independent decision of prosecutors was at play which the White House insists. A senior administration official said it was in China’s interest to portray it as a Cold War spy swap, as it would play into the narrative that Ms Meng would do more than promote Huawei’s business around the world. was guilty of doing nothing.
(In the end, she agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement that would eventually result in the dropping of all charges, a subtlety that was missing from the Chinese accounts, along with any mention of her “statement of facts.”)
“We cannot determine how the Chinese or other people manage their business there,” Ms Psaki said on Monday. “It’s a little different.”
But Ms Meng’s arrival in China also undermines Huawei’s longstanding insistence that it is completely independent of the Chinese government and will never allow its network to be controlled by government officials. When she landed, the event was broadcast live on state television and buildings were lit in celebration. The People’s Daily called it a “great victory for the Chinese people”, which would pave the way for other victories. He spoke of his loyalty to the Communist Party and a company operating under the laws and guidance of China.
In Washington, Huawei has long been the focus of US fears of technological dependence on Chinese firms. Classified and unclassified studies have explored the extent to which it can use its control over the global network to redirect or block Internet traffic. Edward J. Documents released by Snowden more than eight years ago revealed a covert National Security Agency operation against Huawei, nicknamed “Shotgiant,” to break into Huawei’s network and understand the company’s ownership.
The Trump administration attempted to stem the spread of the Huawei network by threatening to cut off European countries from US intelligence. The Biden administration has tried a softer approach, including attempting to promote technologies that would give US companies and allies a competitive alternative. None of this changes with Ms Meng’s release, officials insist – and they suspect China is now ready to engage with the United States on a range of other concerns, from cyber activity to trade disputes.
“I don’t think anything meaningful has changed,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on NPR on Tuesday, which is to say that China has to play by the rules.
With so many riders on geopolitical competition, prospects for a deal for Ms Meng’s release looked bleak even a month ago, despite Ms Meng’s three-year detention in Canada.
Soon after Ms Meng, 49, was detained at Canada’s Vancouver International Airport, China arrested and imprisoned two Canadian men, Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur. He was accused of espionage.
Ms Meng’s arrest also compounded hopes that China would allow two American siblings, Georgetown University student Victor Liu and McKinsey & Company adviser Cynthia Liu, to leave the country. President Donald J. Trump discussed the Liu siblings with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Argentina in late 2018, said Ivan Medeiros, a professor at Georgetown University who was involved in efforts to release the siblings.
But Ms Meng was taken into custody on the day the summit ended, and a former senior Trump administration official who was at the event said that dashed any hopes of the two young Americans being released. China did little to hide the fact that their fate was tied to the case against Ms Meng, and thus the case against Huawei.
Like many who described the details of the case, the former officer sought anonymity to discuss sensitive topics.
Negotiations turned active again in May, when Ms Meng hired Washington’s power attorney William W. Taylor, who had won a not-guilty verdict in another high-profile case involving a well-known Washington lawyer. Meanwhile, Canada began to pressure Washington to do something about the two Canadians being held in China. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly called for his release, and the matter was the subject of frequent talks with US diplomats.
But officials across the administration are adamant that the Justice Department was shielded from those pressures.
President Xi also raised Ms Meng’s fate, most recently during a phone call with Biden on 9 September. Mr Biden remained silent, administration officials say. But they would not say whether, at the time of the call, he was aware of discussions with the Justice Department about a potential deferred-prosecution agreement.
A week later, the Justice Department told Ms Meng’s team it was walking away from the deal unless she admitted wrongdoing. While justice lawyers knew they could lose the extradition case, they feared that without his testimony about what happened in an attempt to sell telecommunications gear to Iran, the department’s case against Huawei could fail. And they didn’t want to leave a precedent that Beijing could forge a way out of legal accountability.
On 19 September, Mr Taylor told prosecutors she would settle, offering a “statement of facts” that showed no wrongdoing – and no fines. While the statement admitted essentially almost all of the charges that the department had leveled against him, the formal plea would be “not guilty.”
Now the Justice Department can use his statement as evidence in its Huawei case. Clearly, it’s aggressively pursuing that case: Just days after the deal was announced, prosecutors said in a court filing that they had obtained Huawei’s financial records.
Dan Bilefsky in Montreal and Michael Forsythe Contributed reporting in New York.
