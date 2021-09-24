Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou set to release

The Justice Department has reached an agreement that will allow Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, to return to China in exchange for admitting some wrongdoing in violation of sanctions, a person familiar with the deal said Friday. .

Ms Meng, who has been detained in Canada since 2018, has agreed to a deferred prosecution settlement, which is expected to be entered into in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

Ms Meng will admit to some wrongdoing, and federal prosecutors will adjourn and then eventually drop charges against her, the person said. As part of the settlement, she will not enter into a guilty plea.

Canadian authorities arrested Meng, 49, the technology giant’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 at the request of the United States. Ms Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, immediately became one of the world’s most famous captives.