Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou set to release
The Justice Department has reached an agreement that will allow Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, to return to China in exchange for admitting some wrongdoing in violation of sanctions, a person familiar with the deal said Friday. .
Ms Meng, who has been detained in Canada since 2018, has agreed to a deferred prosecution settlement, which is expected to be entered into in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.
Ms Meng will admit to some wrongdoing, and federal prosecutors will adjourn and then eventually drop charges against her, the person said. As part of the settlement, she will not enter into a guilty plea.
Canadian authorities arrested Meng, 49, the technology giant’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 at the request of the United States. Ms Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, immediately became one of the world’s most famous captives.
The Justice Department indicted Ms Meng and Huawei, the telecommunications company founded by her father, Ren Zhengfei, in January 2018. It accused the firm and its chief financial officer of stealing trade secrets, obstructing criminal investigations and a decades-long effort. Avoid economic sanctions on Iran.
The allegations underscore efforts by the Trump administration to directly link Huawei with the Chinese government, following longstanding suspicions that the company acted to advance Beijing’s economic and political ambitions and undermine US interests.
His arrest had pushed Canada into the middle of a battle between the two global superpowers.
The deal to release Ms Meng could signal a greater conciliation in Washington’s stance towards Beijing under the Biden administration.
If it leads to the release of two Canadians imprisoned in China, it could also provide a lift to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was re-elected this week with a minority government calling an unpopular snap election. Mr Trudeau’s inability to secure his independence has cast a shadow over his prime ministership.
Shortly after Ms Meng’s arrest, China detained two imprisoned Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, in what has been widely seen as hostage diplomacy in Canada. In August, a court in northeastern China, where Mr Spavor lives, sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty of espionage.
During her extradition hearing in Canada, Ms Meng’s defense team claimed her innocence. He argued that President Donald J. Trump had politicized his case and when he was arrested in Vancouver, his rights were violated.
