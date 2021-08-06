Huawei launched Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 pro with 200x price and zoom power

The curtain has been lifted from the Huawei P50 series, in which Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro have been launched. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Kirin 9000 chipset will be available in these phones.

Huawei has taken the wraps off its latest series, which is named Huawei P50. Under this series, two smartphones have been launched in China, which are the Huawei P50 and the P50 Pro. Great camera setup and design has been given in the Pro variant. But this phone does not support 5G.

The Huawei P50 Pro flaunts a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an OLED screen. Curved display has been given in this phone. Kirin 9000 processor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset has been used in this phone. Users will get up to 12 GB RAM in Kirin variant and 8 GB RAM in Snapdragon. This phone comes with a 4360 mAh battery, which can be charged by a 66W fast charger. This phone works on Harmony OS 2.

Two large circular modules have been given on the back panel of this phone, which are used for the camera lens. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, which comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Also a 40-megapixel monochrome lens has been given. A 13 megapixel ultra wide angle camera has been given. Also 64MP telephoto camera has been given. Huawei claims that the telephoto sensor can give 200X zoom.

The Huawei P50 has a 50-megapixel main camera on the back panel, which consists of a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Also, this phone comes with a 6.5-inch screen and its refresh rate is 90Hz. It has a battery of 4,110mAh and this phone works on HarmonyOS 2. This phone comes with Snapdragon 888 processor, which is a 4G phone.

5G support is not provided in both the smartphones, which can be disappointing. 5G support has been provided in all the flagship phones launched at this time. The initial variant of the Huawei P50 Pro is priced at $927 (approximately Rs 68,900), while the Huawei P50 is priced at $695 (approximately Rs 51,700).





