huawei nova 8 launched with 64MP camera 32MP selfie camera 66W charger – This Huawei phone launched with 64MP back camera, 32MP selfie camera and fast charger, know the price

Huawei has launched its new smartphone, named Huawei Nova 8. Talking about its main specifications, it has a 64-megapixel camera on the back panel, 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front and a 66W charger for fast charging.

The global variant of huawei nova 8 has been launched and in this the company has used its powerful chipset Kirin 820E. This phone has just been launched in Russia, while it has been launched in China in December last. Let us know the specification and price of Nova 8 Global Edition.

Huawei Nova 8 specifications

Huawei Nova 8 has a 6.57-inch OLED screen, which gives FullHD+ resolution and has a refresh rate of 90Hz. In view of security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Also, a punch hole cutout has been given in it, in which a 32-megapixel selfie camera has been given.

This phone has an Oval-shaped camera module on the back panel. This phone has a 64-megapixel primary camera setup on the back panel. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera has been given. Also, two cameras of 2-2 megapixels have been given, which are used for macro and depth effects.

Huawei Nova 8 is a 4G phone and it is powered by Kirin 820E chipset. Also, it has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This smartphone works on EMUI 12 based Android 11 OS.

The Nova 8 global edition comes with a 3,800mAh battery and is powered by a 66W fast charger that comes with rapid charging technology. It has dual, 4G support, WiFi, Bluetooth, Type C USB cable and 3.5mm audio jack.

Huawei Nova 8 price

The Huawei Nova 8 Global Edition comes in a single variant, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB. Its price is RUB 39,999 (about Rs 40,550). It is currently available in Russia. However, when it will be launched in other countries of the world, its information has not been given.





