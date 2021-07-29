Huawei To Launch New Smartphone Huawei P50 Series – New Smartphone Huawei P50 Series will be launched soon

The company keeps launching new phones (New Smartphone) of Huawei P50 Series. Know what new features you can get to see in it.

Huawei New Smartphone: Huawei’s new flagship smartphone will be launched on July 29. Several reports have said that there will be at least 3 models in the Huawei P50 series. Huawei P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro + smartphones can come under this series. This smartphone will be fully charged in 20 minutes. Let us know that the device will support 66W fast charging technology. 4G LTE will be given for connectivity in the device.

Also read: Nokia T20 Tablet to be launched soon

Huawei P50 Standard Edition may come with 66W fast charge. At the same time, Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro + smartphones can come with the company’s own developed 100W Superfast Charge technology. According to reports, 100W fast charge will fully charge the battery in just 20 minutes. 100W is one of the industry’s highest in terms of fast-charge technology. However, Xiaomi’s 120W super-fast charging technology claims to fully charge the phone in just 8 minutes.

Let us know that dual-platform combinations can be used in the Huawei P50 Series. Huawei P50 smartphone can come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor.

At the same time, Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro + smartphones can come with Kirin 9000 5G processor. A 6.6-inch OLED screen can also be given in the P50 Series with a punch-hole design. The display of the phone can come with 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, stereo speakers, NM card slot, in-display fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C 3.1 port can be given in the smartphone.

Also read:- WhatsApp’s new feature

Quad rear camera setup can be given in the Huawei P50 Pro smartphone. The rear camera module is given in the upper left corner of the back of the phone. It will have first 50MP primary sensor, second 40MP ToF lens, third 13MP ultra wide angle lens and fourth 64MP optical lens. Its camera will support 100X zoom. Apart from this, 13MP camera will be available in the phone for video calling and selfie.

The P50 Series smartphones will come pre-installed with the Harmony OS 2.0 system. According to the leaks revealed so far, Huawei will keep the price of the upcoming Huawei P50 and P50 Pro smartphones in the premium range. These will be first introduced in China.