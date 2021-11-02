Huawei Watch Fit launched in India, Maxima also brought its smartwatch; Know the specifications and price of both Huawei Watch Fit launched in India and Maxima also brought its smartwatch Max Pro X6; Know- Specifications, Price of both – Huawei Watch Fit launched in India, Maxima also brings its smartwatch; Know from the specifications to the price of both

Huawei has brought another smartwatch to India. Months after the Chinese company launched the smartwatch globally, the Huawei Watch Fit has been introduced in India. The watch comes with 1.64-inch AMOLED display and animated personal trainer and comes with 10 days of battery back-up. The Huawei Watch Fit looks a bit like the Huawei Band 6, but it comes with a slew of new features.

This smart watch has a 1.64 inch AMOLED HD display. The display comes with ultra-slim bezels and 70 percent body-to-screen ratio. Users can enjoy bright and colorful display with minimum distraction. This watch comes with 130+ different watch faces. The smartwatch comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 animated fitness courses built-in to give the user one-on-one personal training without the need for a smartphone or any other device.

Talking about the battery, the watch has fast charging technology. This watch comes with a battery life of 10 days, while the battery will be charged up to 70 percent in just half an hour. You can charge the smartwatch in no time while you enjoy breakfast or freshen up for the day. The watch has about 96 workout modes. These include running, walking, cycling, swimming and more. It comes with trackers including heart rate, sleep, menstrual cycle and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring.

Huawei Watch Fit has been launched in the country for Rs 8,990. The smartwatch will be available exclusively on Amazon for customers in India from November 2, 2021. It is offered in multiple wrist strap color options, including Sakura Pink, Isle Blue, and Graphite Black. As an introductory offer, buyers will get a free Huawei Mini Speaker with the purchase of Huawei Watch Fit.

Meanwhile, Maxima has launched the Max Pro X6, which is a calling smart watch. The company claims that this watch will get 10 days of battery back-up, while it is waterproof. It also comes with a 1.7-inch HD full touch display, built-in speakers, contact list, microphone, call-taking and watch-talking and several sports modes. This watch comes in four colors and is currently priced at Rs 3999.