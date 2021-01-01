Huawei watch gt 2 pro price in india: huawei watch gt 2 pro price in india launched with 14 days battery life huawei watch gt 2 pro price day battery life in india

Expanding its smartwatch portfolio, Huawei has launched the new watch Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro for its customers. Speaking of the features of this Huawei Smartwatch, it offers AMOLED display and 14 days battery life on a single charge. In addition, what are the other features of this smartwatch and how much is the price, let us give you detailed information.

Details of Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

The watch has a 1.39 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, the device is powered by Kirin A1 + STL4R9 processor. The watch is fitted with a titanium frame with a sapphire crystal dial.

Also read-The Techno Spark 8 comes in the budget segment with a 5000mAh battery, priced at less than Rs 8000

There will be more than 200 watch faces with many custom options, in addition to which individual sports types such as personal golf coaches etc. will be supported. Tell us that the watch supports more than 100 workout modes such as tennis, workout, swimming, etc.

Speaking of batteries, the device offers a battery life of 14 days on a single charge, it supports both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The battery supports up to 10 hours on a 5 minute charge and the watch will also have GPS support, the company claims.

Also read-Two birds with one stone! Calling and WiFi support in these 5 cheap tablets starting from Rs 5499

The watch comes with high-end features such as cardiorespiratory fitness and endurance tracking, root back features, a height barometer to detect air pressure changes in real-time, a 24-hour heart rate and SPO2 monitor, stress and sleep monitoring. In this watch.

Connectivity: This latest Huawei Smartwatch supports Bluetooth version 5.1. In addition, this watch is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9.0 and above.

Also read-Take care too! Millions of rupees were stolen from the customer’s account due to a mistake made by V and the goons, see what the whole case is

Price of Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro in India

The Huawei smartwatch has been launched in sports and classic variants, with the sports model priced at Rs 22,990 and the classic model priced at Rs 24,990. Speaking of availability, both models will go on sale on Flipkart from September 18 and customers will be able to take advantage of early offers like 10 per cent cashback and no-cost EMI between September 14 and 18.

See full details