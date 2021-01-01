Huawei Watch GT2 Pro Price: Forget Samsung and Apple Moment Watch! Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is coming to India, see if it is in the budget – Huawei watch gt 2 pro will be coming to India soon with tipster check price and all the details.

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro, which was first launched globally in September last year, will arrive in India soon, a tipster said. It is said that the smartwatch will come with an Amoled display with a sapphire dial, a titanium frame and a ceramic back for protection. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is ready to offer advanced health features with 200 watch faces and VO2 Max that measures maximum oxygen consumption during intense workouts. Price of Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro in India (Expected) According to a tweet from tipster Ishaan Agarwal, Huawei will soon launch the Watch GT2 Pro in India. However, the exact date of the launch has not been revealed. The smartwatch, which has already been launched in several places, is priced at 329 EUR (approximately Rs 28,600) for the Sport Strap variant and EUR 349 ​​(approximately Rs 30,400) for the classic strap variant in Europe. In India, it can cost as much. The watch can come in nebula gray and night black colors. It would not be wrong to say that Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will face stiff competition from Samsung and Apple Watch in India. The new Galaxy Watch starts at Rs 23,999 in India, while the Apple Watch Series 3 starts at Rs 20,999. READ Also Ford teams up with South Korea’s SK Innovation to build EV batteries in the US Huawei Watch GT2Pro Features, Features (Expected) Tipster says the smartwatch variant in India will have a titanium frame with AMOLED display, sapphire crystal dial and ceramic back, which is also among its global variants. According to him, other features of Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro may be similar for India.

The globally launched Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with a battery life of 14 days. The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454×454 pixel resolution. It has Kirin A1 + STL4R9 processor. The watch has 4GB of storage and uses Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. It has many features including GPS support and it comes with accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor and optical heart rate sensor.

You get SPO2 tracking as well as sleep monitoring. Clock calls and notifications are also available. Your phone’s camera and music can also be controlled from the clock.

