Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Vs Realme X Price Specifications – Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Vs Realme X, Know Full Specifications Before Buying

New Delhi: Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has been launched in India today. The first sale has been organized on Amazon India. Customers can buy the phone from August 7. If its direct competition in the market will be seen from any phone, then it is Realme X. Both these smartphones have a pop-up selfie camera and both the smartphones have been offered to the customers for less than Rs 20,000.

cost

First of all, let’s talk about Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, then the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of this phone has been introduced for Rs 15,990. The price of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Realme X has been kept at Rs 16,999 and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant at Rs 19,999.

Specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 flaunts a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of (1080×2340 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In terms of display, Realme X gives a tough competition, as it has a 6.53-inch full-HD + display, which has a resolution of (1080×2340 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9.

Processor

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by the Hi-Silicon Kirin 710F processor. Works on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor has been used in the smartphone.

camera

For photography in Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, a triple camera setup has been given in the rear, with the first being 16 megapixels equipped with ultra wide angle, the second 8 megapixels and the third 2 megapixels camera. On the front, a 16-megapixel pop-up camera has been given for selfie and video calling. Dual rear camera has been given in the phone for photography in Realme X. Its first F / 1.7 aperture sensor is 48 megapixels and the second F / 2.4 aperture and depth sensor with 5 megapixel camera has been given. At the same time, a 16-megapixel pop-up camera has been given in the phone for selfie.

battery and connectivity

For connectivity in both phones, features like USB Type-C port, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS have been provided. However, the battery is not the same in both. A 4000mAh battery has been provided for power in Y9 Prime 2019 and 3,765mAh battery has been given for power in Realme X, which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.