Huawei’s sales tumble as phone buyers flee the Chinese giant.

Sales are falling rapidly at Huawei, the Chinese tech titan that US officials see as a threat to national security and stubbornly seek to undermine.

The company said on Friday that the contraction in its smartphone business had dropped overall first-half revenue by almost 30% from a year ago, to around $ 50 billion. Its net profit margin, however, was 9.8%, down from 9.2% last year.

As a private company, Huawei is not legally obligated to report its profits. It only publishes a small selection of financial results, not on a quarterly basis.

“Our goal is to survive and to do so in a sustainable way,” Eric Xu, one of Huawei’s vice presidents, said in a statement on Friday.