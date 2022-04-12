Hudson Crossing Park's K9 Easter Egg Hunt scheduled





SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Easter is for the dogs at Hudson Crossing Park! The park is hosting a K9 Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 and 17. Plastic eggs filled with treats from Lazy Dog Cookie company will be “hidden” throughout the park, waiting for curious pups to find them.

Eggs will be replenished by park volunteers throughout the Easter weekend and primarily hidden in the park’s play garden area and along the Sensory Trail, giving people scenic views of the Hudson River while their dogs are looking for eggs.

The suggested donation is $10 per dog via Hudson Crossing Park’s website. Please remember to respect fellow dogs and owners, and follow all local leash laws.

The park is open from dawn to dusk. To volunteer to help out at the park or to check event status, visit Hudson Crossing Park’s Facebook page, call (518) 350-7275, or email [email protected]

