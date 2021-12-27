huge age difference couples wwe wrestlers Hulk to The Rock Successful Marriage 19 to 39 years older than his wife partner

Age is nothing but a number. Many stars of WWE have proved this to be true as well. Some of them are 19 years older than their wife/partner and some 39 years, but this age difference has not come in the way of their relationship.

Age is nothing but a number. Many stars of WWE have proved this to be true as well. Some of them are 19 years older than their wife/partner and some 39 years, but this age difference has not come in the way of their relationship.

People say that age is nothing but a number. Many WWE Superstars have proved this to be true as well. Some of them are 19 years older than their wife/partner and some 39 years, but this age difference has not come in the way of their relationship. Let us know here about some such WWE stars and their wives.

Sean Spears and Peyton Royce

Ronnie William Arneal born on 19 February 1981 is a Canadian professional wrestler and professional wrestling trainer. He is currently a part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). There he is given the ring name of Sean Spears. He is also known as Ty Dillinger in the WWE ring. His wife Cassandra Lee Mackintosh is an Australian professional wrestler.

Born on November 10, 1992, Cassandra is currently a part of Impact Wrestling. How is his ring name taken? Cassandra, who came in the name of Peyton Royce in the WWE ring, has given dust to many wrestlers. Sean and Royce married in 2019.

Matt Hardy and Rebbie Hardy

Matthew Moore Hardy was born on September 23, 1974. He is an American professional wrestler. He is known as Big Money in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). This big star of WWE was married to Rebecca Victoria Hardy in 2013. Born on August 6, 1985, Rebecca is an American professional wrestler and model. She is best known for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2014 to 2017.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Douglas Johnson was born on May 2, 1972. He is also known in the ring as The Rock. He is an actor, businessman and former WWE wrestler. He is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He wrestled for WWE for eight years before pursuing a career in acting.

His films have grossed over $10.5 billion worldwide. The Rock has been married twice. He met his first wife, Danny Garcia, in college. He married Danny Garcia in 1997. However, they got divorced after 11 years. Douglas and Danny have a daughter, Simone, who is currently training at the Performance Center in WWE.

Following his breakup with Garcia, The Rock married singer and musician Lauren Hashian in 2019. The Rock first met Lauren in 2006 during the shooting of the film The Game Plan. After some time both started dating each other. However, the marriage took place in 2019.

Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow

Richard Morgan Fliehr was born on February 25, 1949. He is known as Ric Flair. is an American professional wrestler manager and retired professional wrestler. He is regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time. Flair’s career spanned nearly 40 years. He has been married five times so far. He married Charlotte Flair’s mother Elizabeth Harrell in 1983.

They got divorced in the year 2006. Earlier he married Leslie Goodman in 1971. Goodman and they divorced in 1983. He married Tiffany VanDiemark in 2006 and Jackie Beams in 2009. He is divorced from both of them.

Ric Flair married Wendy Barlow for the fifth time in 2018. Wendy Barlow, born on March 7, 1960, in Victoria, Canada, is an actress and producer. She is the mother of 4 children. Wendy also appeared in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) for a year in 1993. However, after that he left wrestling.

Hulk Hogan and Jennifer McDaniel

Terry Eugene Bollea was born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia. He is known in the ring as Hulk Hogan. He is an American retired professional wrestler and television personality. He is regarded as the most recognized wrestling star worldwide and the most popular wrestler of the 1980s. He married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. Born on May 13, 1974, McDaniel is a makeup artist. She started dating Hulk in 2008 and the couple tied the knot two years later.

WWE star wrestler Hulk Hogan’s wife Jennifer is very beautiful, see photos

The King and Lauren McBurdy

Jerry O’Neill Lawler (born November 29, 1949. He is known in the WWE ring as Jerry the King Lawler. He is an American commentator and professional wrestler. Currently he is associated with WWE, where he is part of the commentary team. He fought several wrestling careers, including several World Heavyweight Championships, before joining WWE in 1992.

In 2007, The King was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The King has been in a relationship with Lauren McBurdy since 2011. McBurdy is 39 years younger than Jerry Lawler. Lawler once revealed that he once had a heart attack while having a physical relationship with McBurdy.