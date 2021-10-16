Huge discount on these smartphones of Motorola, Vivo, Samsung, chance to buy from here!

In these phones of Motorola, Vivo, Samsung, you will get 6GB, 8GB of RAM, big display, 5,000mAh to 7,000 mAh strong battery, camera 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP and front camera 32MP. Apart from this, many other features are almost the same in it.

If you are planning to buy smartphones, then this time can prove beneficial for you. During Diwali, Flipkart is giving big discounts to the customers. Expensive smartphones are available in the budget. Phones with these discounts include smartphones like Motorola, Vivo, Samsung. In the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, good discounts are being given on Motorola’s newly launched phones Edge 20 Pro, Moto G60. Let us know about these offers in detail.

Motorola Edge 20 fusion, Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro smartphones will be available at the lowest prices ever during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Consumers can buy Motorola Edge 20 for just Rs 27,999 and Edge 20 Pro for Rs 34,999, which includes an additional exchange bonus of Rs 2,000. Apart from this, Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 will also be available from Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively.

Talking about Vivo phones, Vivo Y73, vivo Y72 5G, vivo V21e are being given at good discount in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Debit, credit card offers are also available in these phones along with exchange. You can buy Y73 for Rs 20,990 at a discount of four thousand rupees. Y72 5G can also be purchased at a discount of Rs 4,000 for Rs 20,990. Whereas on exchange offer you can buy it for Rs.14,950. Vivo V21e can be purchased for Rs 24,990 with an additional discount of Rs 3,000.

Apart from this, the offer is also applicable on Samsung phones. SAMSUNG Galaxy A51 is getting a huge discount of Rs.7,500. You can buy this phone for Rs 22,499. At the same time, a discount of Rs 6,000 is being given on SAMSUNG Galaxy F62, which you can buy by paying Rs 23,999. Along with this, SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5G is being given at a discount of Rs 3,000 for Rs 22,999. If you want, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on these phones.

