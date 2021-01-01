Huge fossil site in Kulgam: 2 teachers from Kashmir claim to have discovered huge fossil site in Kulgam

Two teachers from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday claimed to have found a huge fossil site in Kulgam district. Manzoor Ahmed and Rauf Hamza are junior lecturers at a school in Kashmir. He told the media that while searching for fossil specimens near Aharbal Falls in Kulgam district, he found a site rich in fossil diversity ranging from 488 to 354 million years.Both teachers claimed that the site, just two kilometers from Aharbal Falls, was filled with thousands of fossils. This is due to the weather, road construction and subsequent sunshine. Both the teachers said that the fossils are visible without any excavation at this place, which shows that a large pile of fossils is hidden here.

‘Largest fossil site in Kashmir’

Preliminary investigations have revealed that these fossil specimens date back to the Ordovician and Devonian periods, the teachers said. The actual age, however, said Rauf Hamza, can be determined by subsequent research and carbon dating. He said the site is probably the largest fossil site in Jammu and Kashmir in terms of area, diversity and age.

