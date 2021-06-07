Hugh Grant’s love nest he rented with ex Elizabeth Hurley is back on the market for £2.85M



Hugh Grant’s former love nest, that he rented with ex Elizabeth Hurley, has been put back on the market for £2.85 million.

The actor, 60, who dated the mannequin from 1987 to 2000, fled the capital to the home close to Tub that he rented for a 12 months, after he was arrested for an illicit liaison with prostitute Divine Brown in Los Angeles in 1995.

Hugh’s former cottage definitely proved to be the superb escape, because it boasts three acres of land, not less than 5 bedrooms, three loos, and even a library of kinds with one in every of the reception rooms lined with wall-to-wall books.

Hugh’s former nation dwelling, which he famously returned to following his arrest 26 years in the past, is located on a quiet lane and boasts basic brickwork and beams in retaining with the rustic really feel.

The inside incorporates a relaxed kitchen and aga, in addition to white picket worktops and oak flooring, with low ceilings which can be a fixture of such nation properties.

In addition to a room that could possibly be designated as a library of kinds, the home additionally options basic picket furnishings and easy whitewashed partitions, and advantages vastly from giant home windows providing loads of pure mild.

The home is surrounded by beautiful inexperienced fields and a non-public swimming pool, with one the bedrooms located close to the prime of the home, immediately beneath the slate roof.

Hugh was notoriously arrested close to Sundown Boulevard after paying round £45 ($60) for Divine to carry out oral intercourse on him in his automotive.

He was sentenced to a fantastic of $1,000 (£761) and ordered to attend an training programme about AIDS.

Divine was sentenced to 180 days in jail for partaking in lewd conduct in a public place, and had additionally violated her probation for earlier prostitution prices.

In an announcement at the time Hugh stated: ‘Final evening I did one thing utterly insane. I’ve harm folks I love and embarrassed folks I work with. For each issues I’m extra sorry than I can ever presumably say.’

Divine, actual identify Stella Marie Thompson, went on to make round $1 million by way of the publicity surrounding the scandal.

Following the scandal, Hugh and Elizabeth remained collectively for numerous years, earlier than ending their 13-year romance in 2000. They continue to be shut mates.

Hugh now seems to be back on their relationship with fondness and has beforehand dubbed himself an ‘fool’ for the intercourse scandal as he mirrored on their sturdy bond.

Talking in a 2018 interview with Jess Cagle, the actor stated: ‘We’re like brother and sister… I believe it is partly as a result of we went from zero to someplace collectively.

‘We went by way of horrible years at the starting when neither of us had any work, dwelling in a tiny flat. It was fairly bonding.’

He mirrored on the fiasco: ‘I used to be simply an fool. I did not attempt to say, ”I’ve received this psychological downside.” I simply stated, ‘I did it”.

Hugh is now the godfather to Elizabeth’s son 19-year-old Damian, whose businessman father Steve Bing took his personal life final 12 months.