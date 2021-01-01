Hugh Jackman may return as Wolverine: Logan is back, Hugh Jackman may return as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel Avengers movie

Everyone’s eyes got wet after watching the movie LOAGN in 2017! Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero died in the movie ‘Wolverine’ i.e. ‘Logan’. Fans live in this character of the X-Men series. This is the reason why since the end of Hugh Jackman’s character in the film, fans have lost interest in the films of this franchise. But it looks like Wolverine is back now. This is suggested by Hugh Jackman himself.

Hughes’ Insta Story sparked outrage

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman has shared some photos on his Instagram story, after which fans are worried. Hugh shared a post on Insta Story from a fan account called ‘Boss Logic’. It shows the symbolic hand of his character ‘Wolverine’. Shortly after that, in the Volley Story post, he appears alongside Marvel Studios President Kavil Figueroa. The picture of Kevin and Hugh is old, but that’s enough to start the fuss.

Will Hugh Jackman be part of the Wengers team?

An earlier agreement between Disney and Fox Studios also gave rights to the franchises for X-Men and Fantastic Four. However, it mentions ‘Fantastic Four’ as part of Marvel’s Phase 4 release calendar, while it doesn’t mention the return of ‘X-Men’. But several media reports are saying that Hugh Jackman may return as a wolverine in Avengers movies instead of the X-Men series. Hughes Jackman has hinted at this.

Older interviews are being quoted

JustJared.com quotes an old interview with Hugh Jackman in its report, saying, ‘Every time I watched the Avengers movie I felt like I was Wolverine in all of them. Yes, but it will not happen.

Wolverine’s character for 16 years

In the same interview, Hugh Jackman also said that he felt that the possibility of his entry into the MCU film was too late. In such a situation, he was excited to see Wolverine in a new style. By the way, if Wolverine returns to the screen, chances are it will be a record success in itself. Hugh Jackman has won the hearts of audiences by becoming a Wolverine on screen for more than 16 years. This is a record in itself.

