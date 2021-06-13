Hugh Jackman surprises fans by revealing he’s already into his second day of Sydney hotel quarantine

Simply days in the past he was cheering on New South Wales within the State of Origin from his New York residence.

However Hugh Jackman shocked his Australian fans on Sunday by revealing he was already on his second day within the nation, through an Instagram submit.

The 52-year-old posted a photograph of a dawn, together with the caption, ‘Good morning Australia. 2nd dawn in quarantine.’

Taking to his Instagram Tales, the Oscar nominated actor confirmed the view from his flight as his aircraft landed in Sydney on Saturday.

Captioning the picture ‘The Touchdown’ Hugh wrote ‘Thanks to all airport and flight officers for retaining such excellent care to maintain everybody secure.’

In a subsequent submit, Jackman acknowledged the custom Gadigal house owners of the land which contains Sydney.

Welcome residence: Taking to his Instagram Tales, the Oscar nominated actor confirmed the view from his flight as his aircraft landed in Sydney on Saturday

The reveal comes after Jackman proved he was a Sydney boy at coronary heart as he supported the Blues in Wednesday night time’s State of Origin.

The Prisoners star shared a collection of pictures to Instagram as he watched the soccer recreation from his residence in New York.

In a single image, Hugh posted a picture of his TV display screen and wrote: ‘C’mon the Blues!’

The actor additionally shared one other picture of the ultimate rating after the sport and captioned the image: ‘Take a look at that rating! However by no means rely QLD Maroons out. Ever. Two video games to go.’

New South Wales have drawn first blood within the 2021 State of Origin Collection in opposition to Queensland, wrapping up recreation one 50-6 in a humiliating defeat.

It was the first-ever State of Origin match performed in Townsville, with a capability crowd of about 30,000 screaming Queenslanders available to cheer the Maroons.

However fans could be left devastated after the Blues racked up their largest profitable margin in historical past.

The match went forward regardless of a case of coronavirus recorded within the state earlier on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Hugh moved to New York with his spouse Deborra-Lee Furness and their kids in 2008, they usually at present reside within the stylish West Village.

That is a win! The actor additionally shared one other picture of the ultimate rating after the sport and captioned the image: 'Take a look at that rating! However by no means rely QLD Maroons out. Ever. Two video games to go'

Final 12 months, Hugh revealed he was homesick for Australia after a prolonged lockdown in New York Metropolis as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Deborra-Lee and the couple’s kids had initially been in Melbourne when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2019.

However they returned to the U.S. simply 4 days later with a view to preserve the household collectively.